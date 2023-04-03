Constable among 2 booked for taking bribe

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against a police constable and his accomplice on the charge of taking bribe from a swing vender.

Muhammad Younus of Raja Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad filed a complaint with the ACE, contending that he had installed his swings in Chak No 6-JB to provide entertainment facilities to the children of the area.

However, Constable Saqlain Jappa of Nishatabad police station, along with his accomplice Amjad Ali of Chak No 34-JB, threatened him to dismantle his swings if he did not give him Rs 100,000 as bribe. However, later, they allowed him to install swings after receiving Rs 61,000 in cash bribe.

The ACE registered a case and started investigation, the spokesman added.