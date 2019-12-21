Constable among 2 killed on roads in Sargodha

Two people including a police constable were killed in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Sadder Police limits.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Two people including a police constable were killed in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Sadder Police limits.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that Head Constable Ghulam Ali was performing duty on a police Van in Police station Atta Shaheed jurisdiction when a recklessly driven Dumper Truck (SGL-1013) hit the Van near Crushing Stone Market Chak 116/SB As a result constable Ghulam Ali died on the spot.

Police have impounded the dumper truck.

In another accident, a speeding driven tractor trolley hit to death a motorcyclist Badar Zohaib (20) of Basti Khokharwali Tehsil Darya Khan and fled from the scene.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.