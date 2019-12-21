UrduPoint.com
Constable Among 2 Killed On Roads In Sargodha

Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:26 PM

Two people including a police constable were killed in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Sadder Police limits.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that Head Constable Ghulam Ali was performing duty on a police Van in Police station Atta Shaheed jurisdiction when a recklessly driven Dumper Truck (SGL-1013) hit the Van near Crushing Stone Market Chak 116/SB As a result constable Ghulam Ali died on the spot.

Police have impounded the dumper truck.

In another accident, a speeding driven tractor trolley hit to death a motorcyclist Badar Zohaib (20) of Basti Khokharwali Tehsil Darya Khan and fled from the scene.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.

