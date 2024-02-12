Open Menu

Constable Among Two Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Constable among two held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested two accused including a constable on the charge of committing

unnatural offence with a youth.

Police said on Monday that police constable Ata Mustafa posted at Civil Lines police

station along with his accomplice Atif took a youth to the limits of Sadr police station

where they reportedly committed sodomy and made its video.

The accused also snatched cash and mobile phone from the victim and demanded

another amount of Rs100,000.

They also hurled threat of making video viral on social

media if he failed to pay the money.

On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took serious

notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the accused.

He also suspended accused constable Ata Mustafa and directed to initiate departmental

proceeding against him.

A special police team conducted raids and arrested both the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Muhammad Ali Money From

Recent Stories

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

20 minutes ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

1 hour ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

4 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 days ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan