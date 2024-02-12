Constable among two held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested two accused including a constable on the charge of committing

unnatural offence with a youth.

Police said on Monday that police constable Ata Mustafa posted at Civil Lines police

station along with his accomplice Atif took a youth to the limits of Sadr police station

where they reportedly committed sodomy and made its video.

The accused also snatched cash and mobile phone from the victim and demanded

another amount of Rs100,000.

They also hurled threat of making video viral on social

media if he failed to pay the money.

On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took serious

notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the accused.

He also suspended accused constable Ata Mustafa and directed to initiate departmental

proceeding against him.

A special police team conducted raids and arrested both the accused.

Further investigation was underway.