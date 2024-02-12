Constable Among Two Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested two accused including a constable on the charge of committing
unnatural offence with a youth.
Police said on Monday that police constable Ata Mustafa posted at Civil Lines police
station along with his accomplice Atif took a youth to the limits of Sadr police station
where they reportedly committed sodomy and made its video.
The accused also snatched cash and mobile phone from the victim and demanded
another amount of Rs100,000.
They also hurled threat of making video viral on social
media if he failed to pay the money.
On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took serious
notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the accused.
He also suspended accused constable Ata Mustafa and directed to initiate departmental
proceeding against him.
A special police team conducted raids and arrested both the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive to start from February 26 in Bahawalpur15 minutes ago
-
Three suspects apprehended for house theft15 minutes ago
-
House looted, motorcycles snatched in Taxila, Wah25 minutes ago
-
HESCO captures 250 more connections involved in power theft35 minutes ago
-
Renowned film actor Aslam Parvez remembered35 minutes ago
-
Marathon held55 minutes ago
-
Computerised system in teaching hospitals implemented55 minutes ago
-
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing1 hour ago
-
PFA fines against food adulteration1 hour ago
-
Shah Faisal mosque to be renovated: Gohar Ejaz1 hour ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 service handles 157 emergencies last week1 hour ago
-
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing1 hour ago