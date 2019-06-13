UrduPoint.com
Constable Among Two Killed In Cross Fire In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:25 PM

Constable among two killed in cross fire in Sargodha

Two men including a police constable were killed while another got injured in cross firing in Shahpur police limits on Thursday

SARGOPDHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) -:Two men including a police constable were killed while another got injured in cross firing in Shahpur police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that on a tip off Shahpur police team headed by SHO conducted raid at a house in Shahpur City for arresting proclaimed offenders Named Sajida Gilani and others.

Seeing the police squad the armed POs opened indiscriminate fire and police team retaliated.

However,constable Amir Ejaz and proclaimed offender named Ejaz (later identified) died on the spot while another constable Mazhar Iqbal got injured. POs Sajida Gilani and two others managed to flee from the scene.

The injured constable was shifted to hospital.

