Constable Arrested For Smuggling Arms In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:02 PM

Constable arrested for smuggling arms in Kohat

A police constable was arrested on Indus Highway here on Wednesday with possession of illegal pistols and cartridges, he wanted to smuggle to southern districts from Darra Adamkhel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A police constable was arrested on Indus Highway here on Wednesday with possession of illegal pistols and cartridges, he wanted to smuggle to southern districts from Darra Adamkhel.

Police said vehicles' search was underway near Kohat Tunnel on Indus Highway when a suspicious car was signaled to stop.

Upon detailed search five pistols, seven chargers and 7760 cartridges were recovered from secret cavities of the car.

The driver of the car identified as Muhammad Suhail, a police constable by profession was arrested and a case registered against him at Riaz Shaheed police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

