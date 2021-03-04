Constable arrested for taking bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a police constable for taking a bribe.

A police spokesman said Bilal, in his application, said police constable Muhammad Arshad arrested him illegally and took Rs 20,000 as a bribe.

On this complaint, the ACEconducted a raid and arrested the constable red handed while receiving money.

The ACE also recovered Currency notes from the accused and started investigation.