Constable Arrested For Taking Bribe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Constable arrested for taking bribe

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a police constable for taking a bribe.

A police spokesman said Bilal, in his application, said police constable Muhammad Arshad arrested him illegally and took Rs 20,000 as a bribe.

On this complaint, the ACEconducted a raid and arrested the constable red handed while receiving money.

The ACE also recovered Currency notes from the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

