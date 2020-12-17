Constable arrested on corruption, power abuse charges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) has suspended a police official on charges of corruption and misuse of powers here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that higher authorities received complaints against Constable Muhammad Asif of CIA (Anti car lifting cell) that he received bribe from citizens and misuse of power in different cases.

A probe was conducted against him and during initial inquiry the allegations were proved true.

Therefore, Constable was arrested and locked behind bars. Further investigation against him is under progress, he added.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said that strict action would be ensured against officials found abusing their powers and indulging in corrupt practices.