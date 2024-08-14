Constable Arrested On Rape Charges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Satiana police have arrested a constable on alleged charges of committing rape with a woman and making its video viral on social media.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that police constable Ali Waqas Awan during his posting at Satiana police station had allegedly committed rape with a young woman and made her nude videos.
He also extorted money of Rs 30,000 and made the videos viral on social media when she allegedly refused to pay more money of Rs 100,000 and fulfill his further demands.
Receiving complaint, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the Satiana police to register a case and arrest the accused without any delay.
Therefore, the police registered a case under section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code and started investigation after arresting the accused constable, spokesman added.
