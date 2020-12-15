UrduPoint.com
Constable Arrested Over Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:36 PM

A constable of Security Branch CPO Office has been arrested over abuse of power and corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A constable of Security Branch CPO Office has been arrested over abuse of power and corruption.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that higher authorities received complaints against constable Zubair of Security Branch that he received bribe from citizens in different cases.

A probe was conducted against him and during initial inquiry the allegations were proved true.

Therefore, Constable Zubair was arrested and locked behind bars. Further investigation against him is under progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

