Constable Arrested Over Woman's Complaint
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Rawalpindi Police arrested a constable and registered a case on a complaint filed by a woman in the open court.
According to the Police spokesman, City Police Officer(CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani taking notice of the complaint directed the Superintendent Police(SP) Saddar to investigate and take legal action.
A woman had filed a complaint to the CPO, Rawalpindi in the open court that constable Faisal of Dhamiyal police station had previously used to visit her house and was involved in using drugs with her brother.
On the day of the incident, the said official visited her house, tortured the people present in the house and took away valuables.
The Saddar Beroni Police Station registered a case and arrested the constable after the inquiry report of SP Saddar.
At the same time, legal and departmental action has been initiated against him, and a challan will be issued with solid evidence after investigating merit.
CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that police officers and personnel should be more careful and responsible in their actions and roles.
“Abuse of authority, violence or ill-treatment is not tolerated under any circumstances and such people have no right to remain in the department.”
