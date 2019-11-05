Constable awarded cash prize, appreciation certificate for helping disabled person

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Tuesday awarded a traffic constable for helping a disabled man to climb a wall at Kashmir Highway.

Police spokesman said a constable of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Amir Baig was performing his duty on Kashmir highway when he helped a disabled person to climb a wall.

The video of this gesture went viral on social media and IGP, taking notice of this kind attitude of the constable, awarded a cash prize of Rs10,000 and a appreciation certificate to him.

The IGP said such kind acts should be adopted by all as it gives satisfaction to the people. He said this kind gesture has earned a great respect for the Islamabad Police.