Constable commits suicide in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : A police constable committed suicide with his own pistol on Friday.

DSP Rana Jan Muhammad said Ejaz Ahmad was deputed at Katcha area, Rojhan Mazari tehsil. Today, he took his own life after shooting himself.

A reason of the suicide could not be ascertained yet, the DSP added.