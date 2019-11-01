UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Constable Commits Suicide In Rajanpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:33 PM

Constable commits suicide in Rajanpur

A police constable committed suicide with his own pistol on Frida

RAJANPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : A police constable committed suicide with his own pistol on Friday.

DSP Rana Jan Muhammad said Ejaz Ahmad was deputed at Katcha area, Rojhan Mazari tehsil. Today, he took his own life after shooting himself.

A reason of the suicide could not be ascertained yet, the DSP added.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Rojhan

Recent Stories

Putin, Russian Security Council Assess SCC's First ..

53 seconds ago

Shehbaz Sharif says time has come to get rid of "f ..

16 minutes ago

JUI-F bars female journalist for covering Azadi Ma ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanese banks resumes business after 2 week clos ..

7 minutes ago

Duke & Duchess of Cambridge sends condolence messa ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan waives off passport, 10- ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.