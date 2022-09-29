Constable deprived of motorcycle at gunpoint

A police constable was deprived of motorcycle at gunpoint by four unidentified armed outlaws at Rohilanwali on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :A police constable was deprived of motorcycle at gunpoint by four unidentified armed outlaws at Rohilanwali on Thursday.

According to police sources, constable of Rohilanwali police station Rabnawaz was going for dinner at nearby hotel when four unidentified armed outlaws intercepted him near Attari pump.

They held him hostage at gun point and snatched motorcycle from him and fled away.

Police have registered the case and started the investigations into the incident.