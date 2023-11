(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) A police constable died in a road accident on Friday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Akram, a constable was riding a motorcycle when a tyre of a van came off and hit his motorcycle. The constable suffered critical injuries and died on the spot. Police have taken the body into custody and started investigations.