Constable Dies In Road Mishap

January 03, 2022

Constable dies in road mishap

BUREWALA, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A police constable was killed when a trailer collided with a car at Adda Shiekh Fazal on Burewala-Chechwatni road.

According to Rescue 1122, a police constable namely Muhammad Athar along with two persons was heading to somewhere by a car.

All of a sudden, a trailer hit the car. As a result, the constable died on the spot while other two persons sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital.

The constable was deputed as wireless operator at Kassuwal police station. The police have started investigation.

