Constable dies of gunshot

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A police constable died of gunshot in mysterious circumstances in Burewala.

According to police sources, a constable, Laeque, was performing duties at Constabulary for the last few months. On Sunday, he was allegedly cleaning his gun when it went off accidently. A bullet hit him and he died.

The deceased was father of two kids. Police concerned were investigating the mishap.