Constable elite police force Kohat died due to cardiac arrest

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Kohat district elite police constable Muhammad Abid on Friday morning, while on duty, passed away from a cardiac arrest.

The funeral prayer was attended by several people, including SP Jawad Ejaz, SP City Division Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, police, and civil administration officials.

As a formal tribute, a police contingent also offered a salute. Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir expressed the grieving family his sympathies and profound sadness.

