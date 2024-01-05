Constable Elite Police Force Kohat Died Due To Cardiac Arrest
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 10:51 PM
Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Kohat district elite police constable Muhammad Abid on Friday morning, while on duty, passed away from a cardiac arrest.
The funeral prayer was attended by several people, including SP Jawad Ejaz, SP City Division Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, police, and civil administration officials.
As a formal tribute, a police contingent also offered a salute. Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir expressed the grieving family his sympathies and profound sadness.
