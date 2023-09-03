Open Menu

Constable Embraced Martyrdom During Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Constable embraced martyrdom during police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A police constable embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with criminals on the premises of Makhdoom Rasheed police station, here Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, taking action on the directives of the court, the police team raided Basti Ghareebabad to arrest the notorious criminal Asif Khan Khera who was wanted by police in various heinous crimes.

In the meantime, the criminal party attacked and started firing on the police party in which, constable Muhammad Shahzad resident of 139/10-R Jahanian of District Khanewal sustained bullet injuries.

The injured constable was shifted to Nishtar Hospital where he succumbed to injuries and embarrassed martyrdom.

A City Police Officer (CPO) prayed for the departed soul and lauded the services of the constable for rendering his life to serve the country.

