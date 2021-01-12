UrduPoint.com
Constable Escorting Anti-polio Team Shot Dead

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:51 PM

A police constable escorting the anti-polio team at Takht Nusrati, the bordering area of Bannu and Karak districts, was shot dead by unknown miscreants on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A police constable escorting the anti-polio team at Takht Nusrati, the bordering area of Bannu and Karak districts, was shot dead by unknown miscreants on Tuesday.

DPO Karak said workers of anti-polio team escaped unhurt in firing however a police constable was martyred whose body was shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

The assailants manage to flee the crime scene.

He said police have collected evidence and started investigation to nab the culprits involved anti-state elements.

