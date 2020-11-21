Constable faces inquiry for chopping down tree

A constable has to face inquiry for chopping down official tree after holding people's complaints,said a police spokesman on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A constable has to face inquiry for chopping down official tree after holding people's complaints,said a police spokesman on Saturday.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took notice following repeated number of complaints over cutting of the tree in past few days.

Constable named Mukhtar Gopang was charged of cutting and then selling a public tree placed at tehsil Alipur to somewhere else in the district.

Hassan Iqbal termed all people - irrespective of public servants or non public servants as equal to him and the department.

Provision of justice was the lone priority of him what he mentioned.