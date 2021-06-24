Constable found dead in house

A police constable was found dead in his house at Kahna area here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A police constable was found dead in his house at Kahna area here on Thursday.

The police said Abdul Qayyum of Haveli Habib Ullah, Kahna, was performing duty as a constable in Judicial Wing Police Llines Qilla Gujjar Singh here. Today, brother of the deceased Javed Iqbal came to his room and found the constable dead.

Later on, he informed the police which took the body into its custody and sent it to a dead house for autopsy.

Javed Iqbal alleged that his brother was killed with a sharp-edged weapon by his second wife Zeenat Bibi and brothers-in-law Babar, Sabir and Rashid of Chungi Amersedhu over somedispute.

The police registered a case against against the accused and started investigation.