Constable Held For Detaining People Illegally

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 08:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended a police constable on the charge of abusing powers, kidnapping two citizens, torturing and detaining them illegally.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Constable Zaheer Wahla of Thikriwala police, along with his four accomplices, arrested two citizens including Muhammad Zubair and his friend Muhammad Luqman on October 3 from Chak No. 63-JB on flimsy charges of goat theft, tortured them and detained them illegally.

On complaint of Muhammad Shabbir, father of victim Zubair, the CPO Faisalabad directed SP Iqbal Division to probe the matter and submit its report at the earliest.

The SP Iqbal Division, in his inquiry report, proved the constable and his accomplices guilty. Therefore, the CPO immediately suspended the constable Zaheer Wahla and directed the police to registered a case against all the accused.

Therefore, Thikriwala police registered a case against all the accused and arrested constable Zaheer Wahla. Further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

