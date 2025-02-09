Constable held for making indecent video of woman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A constable, who made an indecent video of a woman in Raiwind area, has been arrested.

According to the police, constable Arsalan, along with other policemen, had tortured two women a few days ago and made a naked video of one of them.

Police said Arsalan, attached with the Anti-Riot Force, was the main accused in the video case. Other three accused have already been arrested.

Police said a case registered against the accused in Raiwind police station also includes provisions of gang rape.