Open Menu

Constable Held For Making Indecent Video Of Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Constable held for making indecent video of woman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A constable, who made an indecent video of a woman in Raiwind area, has been arrested.

According to the police, constable Arsalan, along with other policemen, had tortured two women a few days ago and made a naked video of one of them.

Police said Arsalan, attached with the Anti-Riot Force, was the main accused in the video case. Other three accused have already been arrested.

Police said a case registered against the accused in Raiwind police station also includes provisions of gang rape.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

12 minutes ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

27 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

27 minutes ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIB ..

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

1 hour ago
 RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across D ..

RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024

1 hour ago
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Di ..

UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water c ..

DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption

1 hour ago
 GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupatio ..

GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensi ..

UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..

1 hour ago
 Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan