Constable Held For Making Indecent Video Of Woman
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A constable, who made an indecent video of a woman in Raiwind area, has been arrested.
According to the police, constable Arsalan, along with other policemen, had tortured two women a few days ago and made a naked video of one of them.
Police said Arsalan, attached with the Anti-Riot Force, was the main accused in the video case. Other three accused have already been arrested.
Police said a case registered against the accused in Raiwind police station also includes provisions of gang rape.
