Constable held for selling allegedly stolen goats in cattle market

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) A police constable was held while selling allegedly stolen goats in a cattle market in Alipur.

According to SHO Asmat Abbas, constable Shahid had relations with a thief gang, and he allegedly used to sell stolen animals.

He was caught red-handed while selling goats in the market.

A case has also been registered against the alleged outlaw.

"The law is equal for all, and the persons involved in the crimes will be dealt with strictly," said SHO Asmat Abbas.