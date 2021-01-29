UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Constable Held For Taking Bribe In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:26 PM

Constable held for taking bribe in sargodha

The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested a constable for allegedly taking a bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested a constable for allegedly taking a bribe.

The ACE authorities said Abdul Ghaffar, in his application to the regional director ACE , said police constable Ahmed Abbas took Rs 4,000 and now demanding more Rs 5,000 as a bribe.

The ACE under the supervision of judicial magistrate Muhammad Afzal arrested the constablewhen he was receiving Rs 5,000 from the applicant.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

70 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on ..

1 minute ago

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU r ..

1 minute ago

Sehat Plus Card to benefit 40mn in southern distri ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Europe awaits AstraZeneca approval as virus varian ..

9 minutes ago

Winter vacations in Malakand, upper areas extended ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.