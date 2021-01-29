Constable held for taking bribe in sargodha

The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested a constable for allegedly taking a bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested a constable for allegedly taking a bribe.

The ACE authorities said Abdul Ghaffar, in his application to the regional director ACE , said police constable Ahmed Abbas took Rs 4,000 and now demanding more Rs 5,000 as a bribe.

The ACE under the supervision of judicial magistrate Muhammad Afzal arrested the constablewhen he was receiving Rs 5,000 from the applicant.