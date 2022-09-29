Constable injure after terrorist attack on police station

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :A police constable sustained injuries as Daraban police station was attacked by unidentified armed men on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, some unknown armed men opened fire at the main gate of Daraban police station, leaving Police constable Ismail injured.

The police team retaliated the firing of attackers and make the terrorist attack failed.

The wounded constable was shifted to hospital, while the attackers managed to flee from the scene.