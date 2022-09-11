UrduPoint.com

Constable Injured By Firing Of Unknown Outlaws Over Asking Identification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Constable injured by firing of unknown outlaws over asking identification

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Unknown suspicious outlaws shot and injured a police constable over asking for identification, one accused held and case registered.

According to the police spokesperson, Constable Ashraf deputed at Civil Lines police station stayed at his friend's wood shop at Garden road after ending his duty.

When he asked for identification from two unknown suspicious people sitting next to him on which they opened fire and injured the constable.

The accused managed to escape from there by leaving behind their motorcycle and mobile phone.

The police identified all the unknown accused with the help of mobile and motorcycle and also arrested one of them while raids are being conducted to arrest other accused.

Upon receiving the information, SDPO City Circle and SHO Civil Line reached on the spot and the injured constable was immediately shifted to DHQ Hospital.

According to the doctors, the condition of the injured constable was out of danger.

