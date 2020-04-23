UrduPoint.com
Constable Injured During Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Constable injured during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :A police constable was injured during a robbery incidents in Sadar police station area.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that Constable Liaqat Ali was going to his home after performing duty when some robbers intercepted him near Sinpal Bridge and snatched his motorcycle, mobile-phone and Rs 3,000 in cash at gunpoint.

They also shot at and injured him on offering resistance. The police have started investigation.

