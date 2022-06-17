UrduPoint.com

Constable Injured For Resisting Robbery Bid

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Constable injured for resisting robbery bid

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :A policeman was shot injured while offering resistance to robbers near railway station here.

According to police, a constable named Ilyas Jatt and his brother were intercepted by two motorists robbers at Ghala Godown Road near railway station, upon resistance, the robbers opened fire which resulted in Ilyas getting injured, while the robbers fled from the scene.

The injured security personnel was shifted to THQ hospital. Police have registered case against the unidentified persons.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Road From

Recent Stories

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

8 minutes ago
 vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

Vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

18 minutes ago
 realme is Going Big on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

Realme is Going Big on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

37 minutes ago
 How Huawei keeps driving key innovations in the sm ..

How Huawei keeps driving key innovations in the smartphone industry with the rel ..

53 minutes ago
 Infinix premium phone NOTE 12 VIP is now available ..

Infinix premium phone NOTE 12 VIP is now available for order

1 hour ago
 Careem’s new ‘Go Mini Saver’ ride to the res ..

Careem’s new ‘Go Mini Saver’ ride to the rescue!

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.