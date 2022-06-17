Constable injured for resisting robbery bid

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :A policeman was shot injured while offering resistance to robbers near railway station here.

According to police, a constable named Ilyas Jatt and his brother were intercepted by two motorists robbers at Ghala Godown Road near railway station, upon resistance, the robbers opened fire which resulted in Ilyas getting injured, while the robbers fled from the scene.

The injured security personnel was shifted to THQ hospital. Police have registered case against the unidentified persons.