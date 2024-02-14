Open Menu

Constable Injured In An Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Constable injured in an encounter

A constable was injured in an encounter with criminals in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A constable was injured in an encounter with criminals in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station, here on Wednesday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has taken notice of the incident and directed Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Abid Zafar to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the criminals without any delay.

Police spokesman said that constable Amjad received serious bullet injuries during an encounter with outlaws and the injured was shifted to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) where doctors were providing him best treatment.

The CPO visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured constable.

Special teams comprising of CIA police were constituted which started investigation to trace out whereabouts of the criminals, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station CIA Jaranwala Muhammad Ali Criminals Best

Recent Stories

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

20 seconds ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortio ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists

22 seconds ago
 Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held Fe ..

Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 24

13 seconds ago
 Profiteers imposed fine

Profiteers imposed fine

15 seconds ago
 WASA warns defaulters of strict action

WASA warns defaulters of strict action

16 seconds ago
 RDA issues notices to 2 illegal housing schemes, 1 ..

RDA issues notices to 2 illegal housing schemes, 11 land subdivisions

18 seconds ago
Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites ..

Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites Nawaz to sit in opposition

14 minutes ago
 Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib A ..

Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib Ateel

9 minutes ago
 KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST

KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST

9 minutes ago
 Turkish leader lands in Cairo on first visit in ov ..

Turkish leader lands in Cairo on first visit in over a decade: Egypt TV

1 second ago
 Man killed in road mishap

Man killed in road mishap

2 seconds ago
 Dilawar Khan given additional charge of ADG FDA

Dilawar Khan given additional charge of ADG FDA

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan