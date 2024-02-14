Constable injured in an encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A constable was injured in an encounter with criminals in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station, here on Wednesday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has taken notice of the incident and directed Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Abid Zafar to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the criminals without any delay.

Police spokesman said that constable Amjad received serious bullet injuries during an encounter with outlaws and the injured was shifted to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) where doctors were providing him best treatment.

The CPO visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured constable.

Special teams comprising of CIA police were constituted which started investigation to trace out whereabouts of the criminals, he added.