UrduPoint.com

Constable Injured In Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Constable injured in encounter

A police constable was injured in an encounter with criminals in Chak Jhumra police limits on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :A police constable was injured in an encounter with criminals in Chak Jhumra police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said officials of FIEDMC police station signaled motorcyclists to stop near Chak No 188-RB but they opened firing on them.

As a result, constable Altaf Hussain received injuries and was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ)Hospital Chak Jhumra whereas the accused fled.

A team was constituted to arrest the accused, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Altaf Hussain Police Station Criminals

Recent Stories

Food Authority recovers 3000kg substandard spices, ..

Food Authority recovers 3000kg substandard spices, seals factory

2 minutes ago
 China says it has signed security pact with Solomo ..

China says it has signed security pact with Solomon Islands

2 minutes ago
 PTV dropped the teaser of Late Naila Jaffri's upco ..

PTV dropped the teaser of Late Naila Jaffri's upcoming Serial

2 minutes ago
 18th amendment restored true spirit of constitutio ..

18th amendment restored true spirit of constitution: PPP Chairman

7 minutes ago
 "Fraud": Saba Qamar unveils first look of her upco ..

"Fraud": Saba Qamar unveils first look of her upcoming drama serial

7 minutes ago
 US Decision to Ban Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests Mo ..

US Decision to Ban Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests Move to Right Direction - Ryabko ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.