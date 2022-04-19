Constable injured in encounter

A police constable was injured in an encounter with criminals in Chak Jhumra police limits on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :A police constable was injured in an encounter with criminals in Chak Jhumra police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said officials of FIEDMC police station signaled motorcyclists to stop near Chak No 188-RB but they opened firing on them.

As a result, constable Altaf Hussain received injuries and was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ)Hospital Chak Jhumra whereas the accused fled.

A team was constituted to arrest the accused, he added.