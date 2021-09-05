UrduPoint.com

Constable Injured In Encounter With Car Lifters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Police constable, Danish Nayab was injured here on Sunday morning in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station in an encounter when the police party was chasing the suspected car lifters.

According to a police spokesman, police on Sunday morning signaled to stop a suspicious car but the driver accelerated the vehicle and tried to escape the scene.

Police party chased the car and intercepted them but the car lifters opened fire on police mobile and injured a constable.

The car lifters managed to escape the scene leaving their car which was impounded and police recovered car lifting devices from the vehicle including tracker jammer, computers of different vehicles, fake number plates, different keys and other tools.

According to preliminary investigation, fake number plates were affixed on the vehicle being used by the car lifters.

After receiving the information, senior police officers reached the spot and the injured constable was shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Police also launched a search operation in the area to net the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Zia ud Din Ahmed informed that police were registering a case against the car lifters and they would be brought to justice.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated police response and directed to make efforts to arrest the culprits.

