Constable Injured In Firing

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Constable injured in firing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :A police official was injured by firing of unknown accused in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station here on Sunday.

Police spokesperson said that the incident happened when a police squad signaled two suspected motorcyclists to stop near Lorry Adda. The outlaws opened fire on the police team as a result police constable Sadiq Ali was injured and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal took strict notice of the incident and a heavy contingent of police has reached the spot and a blockade has been set up across the city to search and arrest the accused who escaped.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal reached the hospital and inquired about the health of injured constable. He said that the accused who committed this act would not be able to escape from the grip of the law. The accused would be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice, he assured.

