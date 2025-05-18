Constable injured over marriage dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A constable was injured over a marriage issue near the Burewala Katchehri.

According to police sources, constable Shoaib was shot at and wounded by a suspect, identified as Adil. The incident occurred shortly after Shoaib appeared in court and solemnized marriage with a woman, who the accused also wanted to marry.

The injured constable was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Model Town police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.