Constable Injured Over Marriage Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A constable was injured over a marriage issue near the Burewala Katchehri.
According to police sources, constable Shoaib was shot at and wounded by a suspect, identified as Adil. The incident occurred shortly after Shoaib appeared in court and solemnized marriage with a woman, who the accused also wanted to marry.
The injured constable was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for treatment.
Model Town police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.
