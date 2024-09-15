Constable Killed By Motorcyclists
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A police constable was gunned down by two suspects at Sanda Road, Islampura here in the wee hours of Sunday.
According to police, the law enforcers were on routine patrol on Sanda Road, Islampura when they, on suspicion, asked two suspects riding a motorcycle to stop for checking. They, instead, opened fire and injured constable Kashif Arshad. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have registered a case and launched raids against the fleeing suspects. Police high-ups took notice of the murder of the policeman and issued directions for early arrest of the suspects.
