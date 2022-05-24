UrduPoint.com

Constable Killed During Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Constable killed during raid

A police constable was killed during a raid at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker's residence in Model Town area on Monday night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :A police constable was killed during a raid at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker's residence in Model Town area on Monday night.

According to a senior police officer, police team conducted a raid at 112-C Model Town, the residence of a PTI worker Sajid. However, the police party came under fire from the roof of the house.

He said the police constable Kamal Ahmed was hit by a bullet during the raid and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He said that police will take action against those who took law into their hands.

"Those who take the law into their hands and killed an official will be brought to justice".

The owner of the house, Sajid Hussein, and his son were arrested on the charge of firing after police registered a case against them .

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab police launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers ahead of PTI long march during which dozens of the party workers were taken into custody.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Punjab Long March From

Recent Stories

Amendment in laws possible through parliament: Tar ..

Amendment in laws possible through parliament: Tarar

2 minutes ago
 Eight-member motorcycle lifter gang arrested

Eight-member motorcycle lifter gang arrested

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka Hikes Fuel Prices to All-Time High Under ..

Sri Lanka Hikes Fuel Prices to All-Time High Under New Pricing Formula

2 minutes ago
 Powerful abroad, punished at home: Biden gets pres ..

Powerful abroad, punished at home: Biden gets presidential whiplash

4 minutes ago
 ICT administration to ensure capital's citizens sa ..

ICT administration to ensure capital's citizens safety; Senate told

4 minutes ago
 Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in La ..

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in Lahore

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.