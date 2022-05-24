Constable killed during raid

A police constable was killed during a raid at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker's residence in Model Town area on Monday night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :A police constable was killed during a raid at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker's residence in Model Town area on Monday night.

According to a senior police officer, police team conducted a raid at 112-C Model Town, the residence of a PTI worker Sajid. However, the police party came under fire from the roof of the house.

He said the police constable Kamal Ahmed was hit by a bullet during the raid and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He said that police will take action against those who took law into their hands.

"Those who take the law into their hands and killed an official will be brought to justice".

The owner of the house, Sajid Hussein, and his son were arrested on the charge of firing after police registered a case against them .

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab police launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers ahead of PTI long march during which dozens of the party workers were taken into custody.