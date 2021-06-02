UrduPoint.com
Constable Killed In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:20 PM

Constable killed in encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A police constable was gunned down in an encounter with dacoits at Multan road,Mohalnwal,Sundar area here on Wednesday.

Police said that some dacoits were busy in looting at Multan road area when passerby informed the police on 15.

On receiving information, the police rushed the site. On seeing the police team, the dacoits opened firing on them. The police retaliated.Consequently,one constable Qaisar,resident of Manga Mandi received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased's father Malik Allah Dittah(Shaheed) had killed in bomb blast during duty in 2011,said police.

