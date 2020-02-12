Constable killed in hit and run incident buried

The gunman of SHO police station Yaar Hussain was killed when a speedy car hit him at check post on Dobiyaan Road here the other day

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The gunman of SHO police station Yaar Hussain was killed when a speedy car hit him at check post on Dobiyaan Road here the other day.

Police said the diseased constable named Pir Gohar was killed in a hit-and-run incident the other day when he signalled a suspicious car to stop in the jurisdiction of Yaar Hussain police station.

His Nimaz-e-Janaza was offered at Police Lines Shah Mansoor wherein DIG Sher Akbar Khan, DPO Imran Shahid, DSP Swabi Shahid Mehmood, SP Banaras Khan, SP Niaz Ali Khan and police officers and officials were present.

Later body of the diseased constable was sent to ancestral area Parmoli for burial.