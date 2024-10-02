Constable Killed On Resistance In Dacoity
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A police constable was killed on resistance in dacoity in Gulberg police limits on Wednesday.
According to police, constable Nadeem s/o Sardar was returning home when unidentified armed bandits stopped him near his home situated in Gobindpura. The accused opened fire on Nadeem when he offered resistance.
He was taken to hospital where he expired.The body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.
RPO Dr Muhammad Abid has taken notice and sought a report from CPO Kamran ADil.
Meanwhile, unidentified armed persons shot dead a man who was later identified as Hameed Bagga Jutt in Chak No 57-GB, in Saddar police limits.
Police shifted the body to hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vehicles with installed gas cylinder pose life risks, PHA takes action against 227 vehicle7 minutes ago
-
RCCI newly elected body sworn in7 minutes ago
-
Awareness campaigns necessary to curb spread of Chikungunya, Dengue & Malaria: Expert7 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh Deaf Cricket Team to play National Deaf Cricket Championship17 minutes ago
-
PTI's agitative politics to cost dearly to Pakistan: Akbar S Babar17 minutes ago
-
KFM Chief lauds PM Shahbaz's address to UNGA seeking early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue26 minutes ago
-
Japanese language enables Pakistani youth to brighten their futures26 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah for stern action against PTI's tactics26 minutes ago
-
Franklin Covey trains HEC Officers27 minutes ago
-
BVH receives five corneas from Sri Lanka27 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested27 minutes ago
-
17 Kashmiris killed by Indian troops including one child in September in IIOJK27 minutes ago