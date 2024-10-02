Open Menu

Constable Killed On Resistance In Dacoity

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Constable killed on resistance in dacoity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A police constable was killed on resistance in dacoity in Gulberg police limits on Wednesday.

According to police, constable Nadeem s/o Sardar was returning home when unidentified armed bandits stopped him near his home situated in Gobindpura. The accused opened fire on Nadeem when he offered resistance.

He was taken to hospital where he expired.The body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid has taken notice and sought a report from CPO Kamran ADil.

Meanwhile, unidentified armed persons shot dead a man who was later identified as Hameed Bagga Jutt in Chak No 57-GB, in Saddar police limits.

Police shifted the body to hospital.

