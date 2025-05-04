Constable laid to rest

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The funeral prayer of a constable, who died due to cardiac arrest during duty, was offered at Adda Pull Mansoor Kahror Pacca.

According to a spokesperson for police, constable Irshad Gujjar passed away due to a heart attack while on duty.

The funeral prayer was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq, who offered prayers for the departed soul and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The late police official was laid to rest with full police honours. A ceremonial salute was presented by the police force at the burial site in recognition of his service and dedication.

DPO Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq said that they were with the family of xonstable Irshad Gujjar in this moment of grief.

He assured the family that all dues and welfare grants entitled to the late constable would be released without delay.