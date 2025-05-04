Constable Laid To Rest
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The funeral prayer of a constable, who died due to cardiac arrest during duty, was offered at Adda Pull Mansoor Kahror Pacca.
According to a spokesperson for police, constable Irshad Gujjar passed away due to a heart attack while on duty.
The funeral prayer was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq, who offered prayers for the departed soul and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
The late police official was laid to rest with full police honours. A ceremonial salute was presented by the police force at the burial site in recognition of his service and dedication.
DPO Captain (R) Ali Bin Tariq said that they were with the family of xonstable Irshad Gujjar in this moment of grief.
He assured the family that all dues and welfare grants entitled to the late constable would be released without delay.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO gives away cheques to martyred cop’s family2 minutes ago
-
DPO visits gurdwara2 minutes ago
-
IBCC organizes awareness seminar on “Redefining Education: Transition from Rote Learning through A ..2 minutes ago
-
Constable laid to rest2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan decides to brief UNSC on regional situation2 minutes ago
-
Minister holds open court in Daska2 minutes ago
-
One dead, several injured as Rawalpindi bound coaster crashes in Galliyat2 minutes ago
-
Nation united against India's nefarious designs: Abdul Khabir Azad12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires lasting peace in region: PA Speaker12 minutes ago
-
DC visits SWMC head office12 minutes ago
-
Pak army always ready for challenges: Aleem Khan12 minutes ago
-
IBKA Welfare Organization organized free medical camp in Tando Adam22 minutes ago