Constable Lost Life In Line Of Duty In Muzaffargarh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:54 PM
A police constable lost his life while fighting against dacoits near Kalarwali pully here
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :A police constable lost his life while fighting against dacoits near Kalarwali pully here.
According to police,naib moharar constable Zaheer along with his cousin head constable Aftab and another policeman intercepted some dacoits on Wednesday night while they were looting wayfarers.
The criminals opened fire at police party,killed constable Zaheer on the spot and managed to escape.
Following the incident,DPO Sadiq Dogar visited the site and cordoned off the area.Funeral prayer of late Zaheer was offered at Kallarwali,near Shehr Sultan.