Constable martyred, another injures in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A police constable was martyred while another sustained critical injuries in a police encounter at Pul Baseera in the jurisdiction of Shah Sadar Deen police station, here Thursday.

As per initial information received from an official source, three gangsters riding on a motorbike opened straight fire on a police petrolling team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Irfan Mustafa late night of yesterday.

The firing caused Constable Ghulam Hussain and Muneer Ahmed severely injured and was shifted immediately to a trauma center of DG Khan.

Later, the constable Ghulam Hussain succumbed to the injuries in the wee hours of today's morning.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar reached out for the spot along with the team. Police cordoned off the entire area before initiating the search operation.

DPO Hasan Afzal assured that the accused would be brought to justice and treated as per law.