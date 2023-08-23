Constable martyred; citizen injured in Tank firing

A police constable was shot dead while a citizen sustained the injuries when armed men fired at them near a private bank in the city area of district Tank on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):A police constable was shot dead while a citizen sustained the injuries when armed men fired at them near a private bank in the city area of district Tank on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred at the main gate of a bank, where armed men fired at a police constable identified as Riaz Uddin.

The constable received fatal bullet wounds and died on the spot, while an unknown citizen was injured. The bodies of the constable and injured citizen were shifted to DHQ Tank Hospital.

After receiving information, a large number of police forces reached the site of the incident and collected evidence from the crime scene. The Police also recorded the statements of the people present at the scene. Strict surveillance was being conducted at all the entry and exit points of the city to arrest the miscreants, police said.