Constable martyred, dacoit killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A police constable was martyred while a dacoit was killed and his accomplice managed to escape after an encounter in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Thursday that eagle squad of Thikriwala police station witnessed a suspect motorcycle carrying two persons after noon and signaled them to stop near Gordawara Chowk Jhang Road but the motorcyclists opened fire which caused serious injuries to the constable Abid Ali.

In the meantime, constable Bilal in retaliation also returned fire which caused instant death of one accused while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene on his motorcycle.

Constable Abid was immediately rushed to the hospital but in vain and he breathed his last.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil constituted a special team under supervision of SSP Investigation and directed them to trace whereabouts of the escapee and arrest his urgently, spokesman added.