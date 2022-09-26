Constable martyred in Bajaur check post firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A police constable was killed and another was injured when they were fired at on a check post near Sheikh Baba in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Monday.

According to police source, Constable Rahimullah and Hawaldar Fazal Subhan signaled a car to stop on Sheikh Baba Check Post.

However, a man started firing at them from the car and escaped.

As a result of firing, Constable Rahim Ullah received bullets on the chest and died on the scene while Hawaldar Fazal Subhan was injured and shifted to hospital.

Later, the police conducted a search operation in the areas however no arrest was made till filing of this report.