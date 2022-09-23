UrduPoint.com

Constable Martyred In Gumbat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 12:50 PM

KOHAT, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) ::A police constable was martyred by unknown assailants in Gumbat area here, spokesman for Kohat police informed on Friday.

He said constable Saifullah was on his way to home in Pasta Sunda area of Gumbat tehsil when assailants riding a motorbike shot him dead. The martyred cop was posted at the District Security Branch.

On receiving information, District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur along with a heavy contingent of police reached the site and directed a quick probe into the incident. Police collected evidence from the crime scene and started an investigation.

The body of the martyred constable was shifted to the hospital for postmortem. No arrest was made in the case till the filing of this report.

