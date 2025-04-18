Open Menu

Constable Martyred In Gun Attack On Police Van In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A police constable was martyred when unidentified assailants opened fire on a police mobile near Moosa Zai Adda in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

According to police, the attack also left a civilian injured, who was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, a private news channel reported.

Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the attackers.

