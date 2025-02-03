Open Menu

Constable Martyred In Jamrud Polio Attack, Honored At Funeral

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 10:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The funeral prayer of Police Constable Abdul Khaliq, who was martyred in a firing incident by unidentified armed motorcyclists while on polio duty in Jamrud, Khyber district, was held with official honors at Police Lines Khyber.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the martyr, as senior officials, family members, and local dignitaries paid their respects.

Constable Abdul Khaliq was on duty in the Sakhi Pul Pata Oba area of Jamrud tehsil when unidentified assailants targeted him.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hamid attended the funeral, alongside CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan, DPO Khyber Rai Mazhar Iqbal, DC Khyber Bilal Shahid Rao, and Director PTS Shahkas.

The martyr’s family members and a large number of police officers were also present. Attendees laid flowers on the martyr's body and offered prayers for his soul.

On the occasion, IGP Zulfiqar Hamid met with the bereaved family, offering condolences and recognizing the professional dedication of the martyred constable.

He assured them that Abdul Khaliq’s sacrifice would not be in vain and vowed that those responsible for the attack would be swiftly brought to justice. "Such cowardly acts of terrorism will never weaken the resolve of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Our officers have always laid down their lives for peace, and we will continue to do so," he stated.

Following the funeral, IGP Zulfiqar Hamid also visited the grave of martyred Additional IGP Safwat Ghayur, where he laid a floral wreath and offered prayers. He paid tribute to the late officer’s courage and invaluable service, calling him an inspiration for law enforcement personnel.

