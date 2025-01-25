Constable martyred in Kulachi attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A police constable was martyred in a firing incident in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan by unidentified assailants on Saturday.

Police said, Constable Khan Badshah lost his life when unknown attackers fired at him in Kulachi tehsil.

The assailants managed to flee the scene after committing the crime. Law enforcers have launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.