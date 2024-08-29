Open Menu

Constable Martyred In Mingora Police Post Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Constable martyred in Mingora police post attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A police constable was martyred and another injured when unknown men attacked Banr police post with hand grenades during the small hours on Thursday.

DPO Swat informed the media that unknown armed people attacked the Banr police post in Mingora city of Swat and hurled grenades at the policemen on duty.

In the aftermath of the attack, the DPO said two police officials were injured and rushed to Saidu Sharif Hospital where a constable named Rehman Ullah succumbed to his injuries.

He said soon after the incident a large force of police reached the site and cordoned off the area before initiating a search operation. He said perpetrators involved in this act will be arrested to face justice at all costs.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Swat Saidu SITE Mingora Post Media All

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

5 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

6 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

6 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

6 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

6 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

8 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

9 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

10 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

11 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

11 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

11 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan